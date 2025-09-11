Funeral held for 9-year-old Fayette County girl police say was killed by caregivers

Family and friends said goodbye to 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey on Thursday during her funeral in Connellsville.

It was a heartbreaking day in Fayette County as the community laid the girl to rest more than a week after her body was found in the Youghiogheny River after she was reported missing. Sarah Shipley and Kourtney Eutsey, her caregivers, are charged in connection with her death.

Hundreds came through the doors of Mt. Olive Evangelical Church in Connellsville for the viewing.

"Whenever I came home after hearing the news, I said we need to do something for this little girl," said Eric Budner of Uniontown.

Budner was among the mourners. He never met Renesmay Eutsey, but he wanted to help in any way he could. It started with a Facebook post about taking his lemonade truck, Lexi's Lemondae, to a local shopping plaza to help raise money for the girl's funeral expenses.

The post took off, with local businesses reaching out to help.

"I saw people buying pizzas for $20, $50, $100 bills at a time," Budner said. "It was such an outpouring from the community."

Enough money was raised to cover the cost of the 9-year-old girl's funeral. Then, Fink Funeral Home stepped in and donated its services, lowering the bill. That left nearly $4,000, which will be used for a memorial stone in Dunbar Borough Park, with the rest being set aside for her siblings.

"We ended up collecting almost $8,000, which is the community's work, it's God's work. It's not mine. I was just there providing the lemonade," Budner said.

Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley remain behind bars.

