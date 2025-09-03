9-year-old Fayette County girl missing since 2 a.m. may be in danger, police say

Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday put out a missing endangered person advisory for Renesmay Eutsey. They say she was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Third Street in Dunbar Township around 2 a.m.

(Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

State police in Uniontown are searching for her, saying they believe she's at special risk of harm or injury.

Police didn't release any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.