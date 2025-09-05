Prayer service held for missing 9-year-old Fayette County girl whose body was found in river

A prayer service is underway for the 9-year-old girl in Fayette County whose body was found in the river earlier this week.

Members of the community gathered at Franklin Memorial Methodist Church in Dunbar on Friday evening to remember Renesmay Eutsey.

Eutsey was found dead on Thursday in a tote along the shore of the Youghiogheny River after first being reported missing on Wednesday afternoon in Dunbar Borough.

Her caretaker and foster mom, Kourtney Eutsey, has been charged in connection with the girls' death. According to police, Kourtney Eutsey confessed to putting the victim's body in a black bag and then a tote before driving and dumping her in the river.

While police were preparing for a search warrant, a child in the home walked up to troopers and apologized for not telling the truth earlier, saying, "I'm never going to see my baby sister again because she's in heaven," according to the criminal complaint.

Eutsey's biological mother, Christina Benedetto, is at the service on Friday. In an interview with KDKA on Thursday, she said she is fighting for justice.

"It feels going knowing there are people out there that care, to hear her story and want justice just as much as we do," she said on Friday. "I've made mistakes, a lot of mistakes. I never abused my kids."

A vigil for the 9-year-old girl is also scheduled for Saturday. Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event.