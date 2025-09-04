Biological mom of missing Fayette County girl found dead in bag says she was "thrown away" like "garbage"

Biological mom of missing Pennsylvania girl found dead says she was "thrown away" like "garbage"

Biological mom of missing Pennsylvania girl found dead says she was "thrown away" like "garbage"

Biological mom of missing Pennsylvania girl found dead says she was "thrown away" like "garbage"

The biological mother of a 9-year-old Fayette County girl who was found dead on Thursday is fighting for justice.

Christina Benedetto's daughter, Renesmay Eutsey, was found dead in a tote along the shore of the Yough River after first being reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Her caretaker and foster mom, Kourtney Eutsey, had been taking care of the child since 2019, according to Benedetto. She's now facing several charges, including homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Benedetto said Eutsey is a blood relative who was also caring for her three other children, ages 7, 4 and 2.

"Why put her in a tote, in a garbage bag, and throw her away like she didn't mean anything? She meant something, at least to us. She meant everything to us," Benedetto said.

According to police, Eutsey confessed to putting the victim's body in a black bag and then a tote before driving and dumping her in the river.

"She did not deserve the abuse, the malnourishment or any of it. She didn't deserve to be thrown away like she was garbage," Benedetto said.

(Photo: KDKA)

During the search, Eutsey posted on Facebook and shared a photo of Renesmay, saying, "Please help us find our little girl and bring her home."

"They will regret putting a hand on my child when they were supposed to protect them," Benedetto said.

According to police, Eutsey said Renesmay needed medical care about a week ago after burning herself on her back but she refused to take her for treatment.

Police said Eutsey then said on Tuesday night, Renesmay was vomiting and allegedly started choking but despite trying to give her CPR, she died.

"She told the investigators that she was afraid to call 911, that she tried to remove vomit from Renesmay's mouth, that it was from an infection from a burn on her back, that she didn't take her to get checked, that she was afraid to tell them or call 911 because of how skinny she was," Benedetto said.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the 9-year-old weighed 45 pounds and showed signs of abuse.

"The information that we received from one of the other children in the home confirmed that there was abuse going on in the house," Aubele said.

According to police paperwork, during an interview with another child inside the home, that child reported overhearing Eutsey and another woman planning to take Renesmay to a river "far, far away" and then allegedly saw the two yelling at the child before kicking her in the stomach.

"That's what broke me the most. My baby didn't deserve that. She was innocent. She still had her whole life ahead of her," Benedetto said.

Police said the witness also reported watching the women put the child in a tote before carrying her down the steps of the home. Eutsey, so far, is the only person facing charges. Those include criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Aubele said more charges are expected to be filed.

"Where is Renesmay's justice? They both are guilty," Benedetto said.

Benedetto's three other children have since been removed from the home and are now with another relative.

KDKA-TV reached out to Fayette County Child Youth Services to learn more about the situation where the children were living.

The administrator said she was unable to comment but did say the agency follows all child protective service laws in the state.

"If we would receive a referral, we would follow that law and do an investigation based on what that law is," Gina D'Auria said.

Renesmay's cause of death has not yet been released.