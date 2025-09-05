2nd woman charged in death of missing Fayette County 9-year-old

Another woman is facing charges in the death of a missing 9-year-old Fayette County girl whose body was later found in the river.

Sarah Shipley was charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, among others, in connection with Renesmay Eutsey's death, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said on Facebook on Friday night. Aubele said in the post that Shipley will be arraigned after she is released from the hospital.

The girl's foster mother, Kourtney Eutsey, was charged on Thursday in the 9-year-old girl's death. She faces a slew of charges, including homicide and abuse of a corpse. Sarah Shipley is the wife of Kourtney Eutsey.

Criminal complaint details disturbing allegations

Police were called to a home on Third Street in Dunbar Borough around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When troopers got there, they said they were told that Renesmay Eutsey was missing and hadn't been seen since 2 a.m.

When police talked to Kourtney Eutsey, she told officers that the girl vomited and started choking. Kourtney Eutsey said she tried to clear the girl's mouth, but she died. She said she was afraid to call 911 because the victim was skinny and had burned herself in the tub about a week earlier.

Renesmay Eutsey (Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

According to court paperwork, Kourtney Eutsey told investigators that she put the child's body in a bag, drove to the river and placed the body along the shore bank. Troopers said they then found the victim's body in the Youghiogheny River near Smithton borough.

During an interview with another child inside the home, police said she told investigators that she heard Eutsey and another woman planning to take Renesmay to a river "far, far away" and then allegedly saw the two yelling at the child before kicking her in the stomach.

DA says there was "abuse" going on in the home

Renesmay Eutsey was just 45 pounds. Aubele on Thursday said her body showed signs of abuse, neglect and what appeared to be cigarette burns. He said the other children confirmed abuse was happening in the home.

Renesmay Eutsey's biological mom, Christina Benedetto, said Kourtney Eutsey, a blood relative, had been taking care of her daughter since 2019, as well as her three other children, ages 7, 4 and 2. Benedetto's three other children have since been removed from the home and are now with another relative.

"I learned a hard life lesson. You can't trust even the closest people to you. I grew up with Sarah. Kourtney was Renesmee's blood cousin. Also, she was 9, she wouldn't have left her siblings by choice," Benedetto said.

First responders called to home again on Friday

First responders were called to the home on Third Street again on Thursday morning around 10 a.m. Shipley was taken to the hospital for an overdose, Aubele confirmed.