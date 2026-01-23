Storm timeline details when snow is forecast to start and end in Pittsburgh area

The winter storm barrelling toward the Pittsburgh area is forecasted to drop at least 8 inches on most areas over 36 hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire Pittsburgh area until Monday afternoon, and Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

Here's the latest timeline for when snow is forecasted to start and stop.

When will it start snowing in Pittsburgh?

Snow will begin to fall on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. The snow will be light and begin falling first in the southern counties.

According to the models, most of western Pennsylvania will have a quarter-inch to 1 inch of snow on the ground by 1:15 a..m. on Sunday.

Here's the latest timeline for when snow is forecasted to start and stop. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Widespread snow will begin across southwestern Pennsylvania around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is forecasted to kick in after 7 a.m. on Sunday and continue throughout the day.

Here's the latest timeline for when snow is forecasted to start and stop. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

How much snow will Pittsburgh get?

By 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, the models show a widespread 2 inches of snow accumulation. Six hours later, most of the area will have at least 6 inches of accumulation, with some counties forecasted to have more than 8 inches of snow.

By 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, most of the Pittsburgh area will have at least 12 inches of snow on the ground, including 12.6 inches of accumulation in Pittsburgh.

Here's the latest timeline for when snow is forecasted to start and stop. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

When will it stop snowing in Pittsburgh?

The heavy portion of the winter storm will begin to wrap up Sunday into Monday, with lingering snow showers hanging around most of the day. The National Weather Service's winter storm warning ends at noon on Monday.

The snow accumulation will be followed by prolonged cold temperatures.