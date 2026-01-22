Map shows how much snow Pittsburgh could get this weekend from winter storm

A winter storm is heading for Pittsburgh, and while it's currently expected to dump up to 12 inches, the totals are likely to increase.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire Pittsburgh area until 1 p.m. Monday. Most of the nation east of the Rockies to the East Coast will be impacted by this storm system in some form or fashion.

Since 2000, the Pittsburgh area has seen only two winter storms with more than 12 inches of snow. This weekend's storm could be the third.

How much snow will Pittsburgh get?

As of Thursday afternoon, the total snowfall forecast has most counties between the Interstate 70 and Interstate 80 corridors, including all of the Pittsburgh metro area, in the range of 6 to 12 inches.

It's increasingly likely that these amounts will need to be bumped up and that this event performs toward the higher end of that range. However, KDKA First Alert Weather meteorologists are going with a conservative forecast right now to account for factors like dry air and warm layers that could lead to a lower-end performance.

Map shows how much snowfall Pittsburgh area is expected to get (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Areas south of I-70 into northern West Virginia are currently in the 4 to 8 inch range. That's where a nose of warm air could result in a period of sleet, which cuts down on snowfall amounts.

Five to 10 inches are likely north of I-80 and in the sliver of the map between 6 to 12 inches and 4 to 8 inches.

What time will it snow?

Light snow will begin late Saturday evening between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., first in the southern counties and then gradually spread northeast through the overnight into morning hours of Sunday.

The heaviest snowfall rates will likely begin after 7 a.m. Sunday and continue through 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

As a nose of warmer air intrudes in the lower-middle levels of the atmosphere, this may result in some sleet briefly mixing into our southern counties, especially areas south of I-70.

While the heavy portion of this system will wrap up Sunday night into Monday morning, lingering snow showers and gusty winds are expected to continue most of the day. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in open areas with fewer trees.

How cold will it be?

An arctic cold front is expected to arrive Friday morning and move across our area between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This means high temperatures on Friday will be reached early in the day, then steadily drop through the afternoon. Morning highs will be in the low to mid-20s with evening lows in the single digits.

Map shows forecast temperatures for Friday at 11 p.m. (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures on Saturday morning will likely range from a few degrees below zero to a few degrees above zero. Winds will be fairly light with high pressure in place, but even the lightest breeze will still be enough to drop wind chills as low as -10 degrees in spots.

Don't expect much of a temperature climb on Saturday, with most areas reaching the upper single digits to low teens.

Consider altering travel plans

Travel will be very difficult area-wide with this system and snowfall rates on Sunday could be too heavy at times for plows and road crews to keep up.

It is strongly advised that you alter your travel plans during the height of this system. Isolated power outages cannot be ruled out as well.

Waves of cold air are likely to continue moving into the Pittsburgh area through much of next week with more mornings of hazardous wind chills, especially Tuesday morning of next week.