Here's how the Pittsburgh area is preparing for the winter storm

Pittsburgh is preparing for a significant winter storm that's expected to dump inches of snow across the area this weekend.

A winter storm watch was issued for the entire area from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh office is reminding people to have emergency supplies for their homes and cars, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replenish fuel for cars and heating sources.

How much snow is Pittsburgh expected to get?

While it's still too early to put out an official snowfall map, KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting at least 8 inches of snow. The best-case scenario is 6 inches of snow, while the worst-case scenario is a widespread 12 inches, Smiley said.

Giant Eagle offering free grocery deliveries

Temperatures are expected to drop ahead of the storm, with lows close to 0 degrees on Saturday.

To encourage people to stay inside, Giant Eagle said it's offering free home delivery to customers on orders of at least $35. More information can be found online.

PRT warns bus routes may change

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it's preparing for the winter storm, but if the current forecast holds, it's likely several buses will be detoured, especially in hilly areas. In that case, buses will have to stick to the main roads.

PRT said it will use snowplows to keep the busways and park and rides clear. Extra rail cars with sleet cutters will keep snow off the tracks and ice off the overhead power lines.

"A good rule of thumb is that if cars can't drive on a street, buses can't either," PRT said.