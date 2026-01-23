Pittsburgh lays out plans for snowstorm and how they will clear the roads

The City of Pittsburgh said they are preparing to take on the storm as Mayor Corey O'Connor laid out their plans to keep the roads clear and emergency services operating.

How many plows will be on the road in Pittsburgh?

"First and foremost, this weekend is for our residents and first responders," O'Connor said.

He said that this weekend is an all-hands-on-deck scenario. The city currently has roughly 8,000 tons of salt with more on the way.

"There will be no garbage or recycling on Monday," the mayor said. "We are planning to look at shutting down, and we're planning to look at the possibility of shutting down days after that."

As the snow falls, the mayor said that every city department will be involved. That includes public works, environmental services, and forestry, which will all be on duty. Along with the all-hands-on-deck mentality, plows will be put on any city vehicle that can carry them.

"Our vehicle count right now, we have 75 DPW trucks with plows and salt spreaders, we also have 19 DPW [vehicles] with a plow or with salt spreaders," he explained. "Tomorrow, environmental services will put plows on their trucks, our forestry division will be on hand if trees were to fall on roads or [onto] hanging wires."

City plans to relaunch Snow Angels and plow trackers

Mayor O'Connor said they've got what they need and plan to bring back some programs that went dormant over the past few years.

One of the programs O'Connor said would be getting reactivated is the Snow Angels program to help those in need who need to get their walkways and steps cleared.

Finally, Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people not to park on the streets to help crews clear the snow.

If you have a question about street services, call 311 and ONLY call 911 if it is a medical emergency.