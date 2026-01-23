Along with Pittsburgh's heavy snowfall, cold temperatures will begin the weekend storm

The KDKA-TV First Alert Weather Team is forecasting 6-12 inches of snow for places between I-80 and I-70.

When will Pittsburgh get snow?

Snow totals are expected to be a little lower than that if you are north of I-80 or south of I-70. Most of the snow falls through Sunday, but snow will begin as early as 10 p.m. on Saturday and should wrap up before 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Expected snowfall on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

I'd expect a number of school delays, if not outright cancellations of daily classes on Monday, and maybe even on Tuesday, due to us digging out from the snow. The forecast for Sunday remains unchanged for now.

Another player when it comes to school delays next week will be just how cold the temperatures fall.

How cold will it be this weekend in Pittsburgh?

I have 8 of the next 9 days seeing temperatures in single digits, and most of those days will see morning lows near 0°. The airmass in place is very cold.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - Jan. 23, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

While I didn't mean to, I lied a couple of weeks ago when I said it was going to be "the coldest week of the year." I've learned my lesson, and will only say that this upcoming week will be hard to beat when it comes to another week this year being colder.

Focusing on today, temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day, with temperatures in just the teens this afternoon. I have our midnight temperature dipping to 2°. I have Saturday morning's temperature falling to 0° in the morning. Highs on Saturday will hit the mid-teens.

Sunday highs should hit the mid-20s.

7-day forecast: January 23, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

