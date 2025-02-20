'The Pitt' renewed for second season on Max

The popular medical drama series 'The Pitt,' which uses Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as its backdrop, has been renewed for a second season on Max.

The series, a Max original, is from John Wells, the executive producer of "ER," and stars Noah Wyle, who also was on "ER."

"The Pitt" debuted on Max earlier this year and is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," according to a logline from Warner Bros. It has fifteen episodes, adding up to one 15-hour shift.

Warner Bros. Discovery, in an announcement about the renewal of the second season, said the series has received positive reviews.

We're excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of "The Pitt" and can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all their extraordinary support throughout our first season." said Wyle along with R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells, producers of the show.

While most of the show was filmed on a set designed to recreate Allegheny General Hospital at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh.

The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.