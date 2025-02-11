Noah Wyle, star of "The Pitt," returns to Allegheny General Hospital

New medical drama "The Pitt" films at Allegheny General Hospital

New medical drama "The Pitt" films at Allegheny General Hospital

New medical drama "The Pitt" films at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Noah Wyle returned to Allegheny General Hospital, which serves as the backdrop for his new medical drama, "The Pitt."

Allegheny Health Network shared photos of the actor posing with staff members on Instagram Monday, writing, "Dr. Robby is back in the 'Burgh." The health network said the hospital was excited to welcome Wyle back to the emergency department.

"The Pitt" is a Max original series from John Wells, the executive producer of "ER," which also starred Wyle.

While most of the show was filmed on a set designed to recreate Allegheny General Hospital at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.

"The Pitt" is "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh," according to a logline from Warner Bros. It has fifteen episodes, adding up to one 15-hour shift. So far, six episodes have been released.

The show is produced R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Michael Hissrich, all of whom have worked on "ER" with Wyle. Wells and Hissrich are both Carnegie Mellon University graduates, giving the show even more of a Pittsburgh connection.