Official teaser drops for Pittsburgh-set medical drama starring Noah Wyle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The official teaser for "The Pitt," a medical drama starring Noah Wyle that is set in Pittsburgh and filmed some scenes at Allegheny General Hospital, dropped on Thursday, revealing a January premiere.

"The Pitt" is a Max original series from John Wells, the executive producer of "ER," which Wyle also starred in. It's set to premiere on the streaming service in January, though an exact date hasn't been revealed yet.

The teaser opens with an aerial shot of Downtown Pittsburgh, then shows Wyle walking into the hospital. A ticking clock teases "15 episodes, 15 hours, 1 shift."

While most of the show was filmed on a set at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, designed to replicate Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh. One of the shots in the teaser shows Wyle and another character standing on the hospital's roof, looking out at the city skyline.

"Welcome to 'The Pitt,'" Wyle says at the end of the teaser. "Let's go save some lives."

The logline from Warner Bros. describes "The Pitt" as "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

The show will be produced R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Michael Hissrich, all of whom have worked on "ER" with Wyle. Wells and Hissrich are both Carnegie Mellon University graduates.

"The Pitt" is also at the center of a lawsuit. The estate of Michael Crichton, who wrote the screenplay for what became the pilot episode of "ER," has sued Warner Bros., calling the new medical drama a rebranded version of an unauthorized reboot, the Associated Press has reported.