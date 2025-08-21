Steelers' Derrick Harmon carted off with knee injury suffered during preseason game

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon suffered an injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The 2025 first-round pick out of Oregon was carted off the field during the second quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium. The broadcast cut to Harmon on the cart on the sideline, and he appeared to be very emotional.

Burt Lauten, the Steelers' senior director of communications, said on social media that Harmon was ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Harmon, in street clothes, returned to the sidelines during the fourth quarter and took a seat on the bench. Sideline reporter Missi Matthews said on the broadcast that Harmon walked out of the locker room under his own power to the bench.

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Harmon has a "knee sprain of some description. He is being evaluated." Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported after the game, citing sources, that Harmon is "expected to be out at least a couple weeks."

The 22-year-old has been a standout in training camp for the Steelers, who listed the rookie as the team's starting defensive end on their depth chart. He was selected to help shore up the Steelers' defensive line, which came under scrutiny after Pittsburgh allowed 299 yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC Wild Card Playoff game in January.

"For us, it starts inside and upfront, and this is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass," Tomlin said after the pick in April.

Harmon sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask during a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 16. The Steelers lost 17-14.

Thursday's game was the Steelers' preseason finale. They won 19-10.

Pittsburgh opens the regular season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Steelers' full 2025 schedule can be found here.

Other Steelers injuries

Lauten said wide receiver Brandon Johnson suffered a foot injury during Thursday's game. He was last listed as questionable to return. Johnson had five catches for 28 yards and one touchdown this preseason.