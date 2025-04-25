Mom of Steelers first round draft pick Derrick Harmon dies

The mom of Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon has died, KDKA-TV confirmed.

The Oregon defensive tackle was drafted by the Steelers on Thursday. But it was a bittersweet victory because as his name was called, his mom was on life support. He said he was going to visit her afterward to share the good news.

In a video posted to ESPN's X account on Friday morning, Harmon explained his special relationship with his mom Tiffany Saine, saying she "means everything to me."

Growing up, Harmon said his mom had about eight brain surgeries. Then, during his freshman year at Michigan State, he said his mom had a stroke that left her paralyzed on her left side.

Harmon played the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season. He said leaving his mom was hard, but she told him it was time to do something for himself.

"I'm originally from Detroit, Michigan, so I was probably 45 minutes from home when I went to Michigan State," Harmon said. "It was very hard leaving and going to Oregon. It was probably the hardest decision I had to make. I sat down with my mom and we had a discussion. She told me every decision I made up to this point was for her, it's time to make a decision for myself. I carried that through the whole process of going 2,000 miles away all the way to Oregon."

While in Eugene, Harmon became one of the best defensive linemen in college football, tallying 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games. His name was called at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

He has credited his mom for helping him get this far.

"She's the reason why I'm here," he said. "She's the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, mom. Everything I do is for you. I'm forever grateful."