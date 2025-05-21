Pittsburgh Steelers sign 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with their 2025 first-round pick, Derrick Harmon, on his four-year rookie contract.

Harmon's contract will give him a fully guaranteed amount of $17,973,604, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Harmon, a defensive tackle out of Oregon, was selected with the 21st overall selection in April's draft. He played the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season.

Harmon will help sure up Pittsburgh's interior defensive line, something fans have been calling for after the team's loss in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers gave up 186 yards rushing to Derrick Henry and 81 yards rushing to Lamar Jackson.

"For us, it starts inside and upfront, and this is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the pick.

"He has Steeler DNA," Tomlin added.

Harmon is expected to get his first taste of NFL regular season action when the Steelers travel to New York to battle the Jets on Sept. 7.

The Steelers' full 2025 schedule can be found here.

Garrett Behanna Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

