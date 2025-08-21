How to watch tonight's Steelers preseason game. Here's what to know about Pittsburgh vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers are facing off Thursday night in the final week of the NFL's preseason. Here's how you can watch the game and what to know about the contest.

Thursday night's game will be a final tune-up for the Steelers before they travel to New York to face the Jets in the opening game of the regular season on Sunday, September 7.

How to watch the Steelers-Panthers game

You can watch the Steelers-Panthers preseason game by tuning into KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market. If you're outside the Pittsburgh area, you can watch the game via the NFL+ subscription streaming service.

Live pregame coverage with Steelers Kickoff will begin on KDKA-TV at 6:30 p.m. before the game gets underway at 7:00 p.m.

Following the game, KDKA will have live postgame coverage with The Extra Point and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call before the KDKA News at Eleven.

A radio broadcast of the game will air on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area and fans from anywhere in the world can listen to the game on the Steelers Nation Radio network.

Is Aaron Rodgers playing in the Steelers preseason?

Several key players on the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to play tonight, unlike the first two games of the preseason -- but that will not include quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that everyone has a potential to play Thursday night, except for Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 9: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

Rodgers, 41, signed with the Steelers this offseason as a free agent and hasn't played in any of the preseason games for Pittsburgh.

"I'm comfortable with what I'm seeing out here," Tomlin said. "Obviously, if I weren't, I would be playing him."

What happened in the first two Steelers preseason games?

The Steelers kicked off their preseason schedule nearly two weeks ago on the road in Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh defeated the Jaguars 31-25 as Mason Rudolph completed 29 of 38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Last week, Pittsburgh hosted the Tampa Buccaneers, who defeated the Steelers by a score of 17-14.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Rudolph got his second straight start, completing three of five passes for 46 yards and one touchdown. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 10 of 15 passes for 113 yards.