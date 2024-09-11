Spinach Feta Turkey Burgers | Chef Janet on Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is putting a bold twist on turkey burgers. Plus, a red potato side dish. Here is her recipe.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Spinach Feta Turkey Burgers

Serves 5

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 cup fresh spinach, finely chopped

3/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup grated onion

1 egg whisked

1/3 cup rolled oats

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tsp dried basil

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 375°. Mix all ingredients. Using a measuring cup (1/2 cup), scoop out the patties and place on a plate.

Preheat a large oven-safe skillet to medium (takes 2-3 minutes to preheat). Add a thin layer of oil and sauté burgers for 4-5 minutes per side.

Place the skillet in the oven for 5-7 minutes, until internal temp reads 165°.

Lasts 3 days in the fridge. Reheat by adding a little bit of chicken broth to a pan and sauté for 3 minutes per side.

Tzatziki Sauce

1 1/2 cups grated seedless cucumber (about 1 medium cucumber)

2 cups whole milk Greek yogurt

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 Tbsp fresh dill

Start with the grated cucumber. Place it in two paper towels or a clean kitchen towel, wrap it up and squeeze all of the liquid out. If you skip this step, it will make your sauce separate and look curdled. Then, stir everything together and you're done! Check for proper seasoning. Lasts up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

Crispy Red Potatoes

3 Ib red bliss, Yukon, or fingerling potatoes, cubed

1 Tbsp baking soda (secret ingredient)

1 Tbsp salt for water

2 Tbsp oil of choice

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

Bring pot of water to a boil. Add baking soda and salt. Rinse and cube up your potatoes. Boil for 5 minutes (use a timer).

Lay out on a sheet tray and let cool slightly before putting it in the fridge to dry completely for at least 30 minutes. For meal prep, stop here and then finish cooking when preparing your meal.

Preheat large skillet to medium. Add oil and wait until it glistens before adding the potatoes in a single layer. Don't touch them for 4-5 minutes to allow them to brown.

Turn them over then sauté for another 4-5 minutes.

Great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Add whatever seasonings you'd like.