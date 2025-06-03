Boaz Around the Block | Talk Pittsburgh

Watch CBS News

Talk Pittsburgh lifestyle correspondent Boaz Frankel is touring Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs one neighborhood at a time. Here's where his tour has been so far.

Regent Square

Regent Square has some diverse small businesses. Boaz checked out a book shop and outdoor company.

Boaz Round the Block: Regent Square 05:24
Checking out the 3 Rivers Outdoor Company in Regent Square | Boaz Round the Block 04:39
Bellevue

Boaz took in the arts and crafts community in Bellevue.

Boaz 'Round the Block: Bellevue Borough 05:13
Checking out a crafting shop in Bellevue Borough | Boaz 'Round the Block 04:27
Castle Shannon

Boaz found lots of baked goods during his visit to Castle Shannon.

Boaz 'Round the Block | Castle Shannon 04:26
Taking our taste buds to Greece in Castle Shannon 05:22
Tarentum

In Tarentum, Boaz picked up a few things for Valentine's Day at a café and flower shop!

Boaz 'Round the Block: Tarentum Borough 04:10
Checking out more local businesses in Tarentum Borough | Boaz 'Round the Block 05:06
Dormont

During his visit to Dormont, Boaz checked out an iconic local bakery and a kids' clothing shop.

Checking out Dormont in our latest Boaz 'Round the Block 05:05
Visiting more local businesses in Dormont | Boaz 'Round the Block 04:09
Allentown

Boaz's first neighborhood tour was in the city's trendy Allentown section. 

Learning more about the Explore Allentown Uber Program 04:49
Discovering new shops and restaurants in Allentown 04:23
