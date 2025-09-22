Watch CBS News

Beauty Buzz with Kelly | Talk Pittsburgh

By
Heather Lang
Senior Digital Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.
Read Full Bio
Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

  • link copied
Learning about a product that made us think, "Why didn't I think of that?" | Beauty Buzz Week 04:12

Talk Pittsburgh co-host Kelly Dzanaj is passing on her best beauty hacks and tips and sharing her favorite products. Check out all the segments from our Beauty Buzz Week in May 2025.

Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
 

Trying out the Red Light Therapy Mask

Red light therapy mask and eye gel | Beauty Buzz 04:59
By Heather Lang
 

The "jam lips" trend

Painting on the "jam lips" trend | Beauty Buzz 04:30
By Heather Lang
 

Kelly's sunscreen pics

Kelly's go-to picks for sunscreen | Beauty Buzz 05:25
By Heather Lang
 

Blush draping hack

An instant facelift, good habits for summer skin | Beauty Buzz 05:15
By Heather Lang
 

Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon skincare for all ages

Expert tips on pampering your skin to keep it glowing | Beauty Buzz 07:55
By Heather Lang
 

Best beauty foods

The best beauty foods in your fridge | Beauty Buzz 03:32
By Heather Lang
 

Billie Eilish-inspired beauty

A Beauty Buzz inspired by Billie Eilish 03:35
By Heather Lang
 

The skincare hack you need

Kelly shares her favorite beauty trends, including a cheap skincare hack 03:55
By Heather Lang
 

Deka Lash founder and CEO Jennifer Blair

Jennifer Blair shares her favorite beauty products | Beauty Buzz 04:06
By Heather Lang
 

The Best of Beauty Buzz 2024

Here's a look at some of the best of Beauty Buzz in 2024.

Beauty Buzz with Kelly Dzanaj: Body scrubs and ice rollers 04:16
Kelly shares hacks you need to add to your daily routine I Beauty Buzz 02:53
How to get rid of oily skin for flawless makeup this summer | Beauty Buzz 03:33
Simple self care for guys | Beauty Buzz 05:29
Frequently asked questions about Kelly's makeup routine | Beauty Buzz 03:33
By Heather Lang
Heather Lang

Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue