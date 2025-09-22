Beauty Buzz with Kelly | Talk Pittsburgh
Talk Pittsburgh co-host Kelly Dzanaj is passing on her best beauty hacks and tips and sharing her favorite products. Check out all the segments from our Beauty Buzz Week in May 2025.
Talk Pittsburgh on Social Media
Trying out the Red Light Therapy Mask
The "jam lips" trend
Kelly's sunscreen pics
Blush draping hack
Tuscan Sun Spa and Salon skincare for all ages
Best beauty foods
Billie Eilish-inspired beauty
The skincare hack you need
Deka Lash founder and CEO Jennifer Blair
The Best of Beauty Buzz 2024
Here's a look at some of the best of Beauty Buzz in 2024.