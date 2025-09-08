Fayette County woman accused in 9-year-old's death charged with abusing 2 other kids

A Fayette County woman accused of killing a 9-year-old girl is facing more charges after police said she abused two other children, beating an 11-year-old girl and starving a 6-year-old boy to the point where doctors said he's "so malnourished that eating could cause his death," according to court paperwork.

Sarah Shipley is facing a slew of new charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

The investigation into Shipley began last week after 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey was reported missing from a home on Third Street in the borough of Dunbar. Her body was later found in the Youghiogheny River.

Both Shipley and Kourtney Eutsey were charged with homicide in Renesmay Eutsey's death, and prosecutors have said more charges would be filed.

Court paperwork details disturbing allegations

According to a criminal complaint for Shipley filed on Monday, an 11-year-old girl told police that Sarah Shipley and Kourtney Eutsey, whom she called "mom" and "dad," would beat her and choke her until she passed out.

She described other physical and verbal abuse, telling police that she couldn't eat if she didn't do her chores and when she complained about a toothache, instead of making a dentist appointment, the two adults pulled it out with pliers.

Also during the investigation, a 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for "significant malnourishment." Police said the boy was only the size of a toddler, weighed 24 pounds and had multiple abrasions and bruises.

A doctor told police that the boy needs to be treated for the potential of re-feeding syndrome, which is a sometimes fatal complication. She said the boy "is so emaciated and so malnourished that eating again could cause his death," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Calling it "torture," police said the doctor told them the boy was suffering from "deliberate and chronic neglect." Investigators said the boy also had teeth that had been removed with pliers.

As of Monday afternoon, additional charges have not been filed against Kourtney Eutsey, but in a press release on Sunday, District Attorney Mike Aubele said more charges were expected against both women.

Aubele said the boy remained in the hospital as of Sunday night and was in stable condition. The boy, girl and two other young children have been placed in foster care outside of Fayette County, the district attorney said.