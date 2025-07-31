Pittsburgh Pirates MLB trade deadline tracker

Several more players from the Pittsburgh Pirates could be on the move ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline on Thursday evening.

Headed into the deadline, the Pirates have won eight of nine games but sit 17.5 games back in the National League Central and 13 games back in the race for the Wild Card. Numerous players, including some of the team's most popular players, have appeared in the rumor mill.

The trade deadline is at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Track the Pirates' 2025 MLB trade deadline moves below.

David Bednar could fetch a top prospect

Hometown closer David Bednar could be on the move, and reports say he could fetch a top-five prospect in return.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles reported earlier this week that the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers have inquired with the Pirates about Bednar's availability. Citing league sources, Hiles reported that the team is asking for a top prospect in return.

David Bednar #51 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning of a major league baseball game at Oracle Park on July 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Pirates won the game 6-5. / Getty Images

Bednar, who attended Mars Area High School, has 17 saves this season with a 2.37 ERA and has bounced back from a poor showing in 2024.

Trade rumors surround Mitch Keller

Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller seemed to be on a path toward being traded at the deadline, but now it seems he may stay put in Pittsburgh.

Hiles reported, citing sources, that the Pirates appear to be comfortable hanging onto Keller unless they get a "steep return" for him.

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches during the third inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 08, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. / Getty Images

Reports say multiple teams, including the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox, are interested in Keller's services.

Keller has started 22 games this season for the Pirates and has a 4-10 record with a 3.69 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 127 innings pitched.

Who have the Pirates traded so far?

Caleb Ferguson headed to Seattle

The Pirates traded reliever Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners for 19-year-old pitcher Jeter Martinez on Wednesday.

Ferguson, a left-handed reliever, appeared in 45 games this season with the Pirates and joins a Mariners team in the playoff hunt.

Martinez, who spent time this season with Seattle's Single-A squad, now joins a Pirates farm system flush with pitching talent.

Ke'Bryan Hayes traded to Cincinnati

On Wednesday, the Pirates traded third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds for prospect Sammy Stafura and reliever Taylor Rogers.

This season, the 28-year-old Hayes has compiled a .236 batting average, 36 RBIs, 34 runs and two home runs. Hayes has four guaranteed years left on his current contract, plus a club option in 2030.

Stafura, 20, is currently in Single-A ball, while Rogers is in his 10th season in the majors. On the season so far, Rogers has a 2.45 ERA, 34 strikeouts and a 1.45 WHIP.

Adam Frazier sent to Kansas City

Earlier this month, the Pirates dealt infielder Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league infielder Cam Devanney.

Frazier, who was an All-Star during the 2021 season while splitting time in Pittsburgh and San Diego, came back to the Pirates after inking a deal in free agency.

Still, he was unable to recapture the magic as a Pirate in 2025. In 78 games, Frzier put together a .255 batting average, 60 hits, 21 RBIs and three home runs.