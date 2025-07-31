Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly trading closer David Bednar to New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that the Pirates are receiving catching prospects Rafael Flores and Edgleen Pérez and center fielder Brian Sanchez.

Why did the Yankees trade for David Bednar?

The 30-year-old closer was one of the top relief pitchers on the market this year. He joins a Yankees bullpen that includes Luke Weaver and Devin Williams.

Bednar, a Pittsburgh native and two-time All-Star, has 17 saves this season with a 2.37 ERA and has bounced back from a poor showing in 2024.

Bednar was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. A 2013 Mars Area High School graduate, Bednar posted a 4-2 record and a 0.95 earned run average as a senior. For his impressive accolades, Bednar was named MVP as a junior and senior and was a 2012-13 All-Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and All-Section selection.

Ahead of the trade deadline at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Pirates have also traded reliever Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds.