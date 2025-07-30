Pirates reportedly trade infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly traded infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan.

In exchange for Hayes, the Pirates will receive shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and reliever Taylor Rogers.

Hayes, the 32nd pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, made his debut in 2020 and has become one of the best defenders in baseball, winning the National League Gold Glove Award for third basemen in 2023. The award marked the first Gold Glove for a Pirates third baseman.

This season, Hayes, 28, has compiled a .236 batting average, two home runs, 34 runs and 36 RBI. Hayes has a career .254 average, 39 home runs, 258 runs and 212 RBI.

Hayes signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Pirates on April 7, 2022.

Stafura, 20, is a 2023 second-round pick by the Reds. A right-handed shortstop, Stafura had been playing for the Daytona Tortugas of the Florida State League, which is considered Single-A baseball. In 88 games this season, Stafura has slashed .262 with four home runs, 48 runs scored and 48 RBI.

Rogers, 34, is a veteran lefty reliever in his 10th season of major league action, previously playing for the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants before joining the Reds for the 2025 season. The Denver native was also named to the 2021 All-Star Game. On the season so far, Rogers has a 2.45 ERA to go with 34 strikeouts and a 1.45 WHIP.