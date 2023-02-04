Mars Area High School retires David Bednar's No. 24 jersey

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher and Pittsburgh native David Bednar was on hand Friday afternoon to see his No. 24 jersey be retired by Mars Area High School.

Bednar, 28, was a 2013 graduate of Mars Area High School. He went 13-2 with 145 strikeouts in 101.1 innings pitched during his high school career. Bednar posted a 4-2 record and a 0.95 earned run average as a senior. For his impressive accolades, Bednar also was named MVP as a junior and senior and was a 2012-13 All-Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and All-Section selection, according to the Pirates.

"I grew up being heavily involved in Mars athletics and always looking up to some of the great athletes that have been through here," Bednar said. "I've seen some of the athletes who have been through here, and they're incredibly talented and doing big things. So, to be the first one, it's really an honor. I'm incredibly proud of it. I'm so proud of this high school, so proud to be from Pittsburgh, and I try to do my best to represent the area as well as I can."

The origins of Bednar's No. 24 jersey came from his fascination with Ken Griffey Jr.

"I liked how he did the backwards hat and hit homers," Bednar said. "I'm obviously not a hitter, but I always thought he was awesome. Unbelievable player; I always wanted to be like him and I liked his number, so I kept it and I've always liked it. 51 is all right, though."

The right-handed thrower was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft. On Jan. 19, 2021, Bednar was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade that sent fellow pitcher, Joe Musgrove, to the Padres, and Joey Lucchesi to the New York Mets.