Pirates trade infielder Adam Frazier to Kansas City in exchange for minor league hitter

The Pirates have made their first trade prior to the trade deadline, reportedly sending infielder Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league infielder Cam Devanney, according to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf.

Frazier came back to the Pirates after four seasons away, but was unable to recapture the magic as a Pirate, only putting together a .255 batting average, 21 RBIs, three home runs, and 60 hits.

He was an all-star in the 2021 season, and during his time with the Pirates that season, he had a batting average of .324, 32 RBIs, and a WAR rating of 3.0.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Devanney has yet to play in the MLB, but he is having a solid year in Triple-A, hitting 18 home runs, posting a batting average of .272, and an OPS of .931.

Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Pirates currently sit last in the NL Central with a record of 39-58 and are 18.5 games back of the division lead, and 13.5 games back of wild card positioning.

The Pirates will return to PNC Park this weekend when they will have a nine-game homestand starting with the Chicago White Sox on Friday-Sunday, then the Detroit Tigers will be in town on Monday-Wednesday, and next weekend, they'll welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games.