Pirates sign utility man Adam Frazier to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Frazier, 33, spent the first five-and-a-half seasons in MLB with the Pirates after Pittsburgh drafted the Georgia native with the 179th overall selection in the 2013 MLB draft.

He recorded a .283 average (571-for-2019) with 119 doubles, 20 triples, 39 home runs, 204 RBI and 288 runs scored in 608 games as a member of the Pirates from 2016-21.

Frazier's best season with the Pirates came in 2021 when he slashed a .324 average and recorded 125 hits, four home runs and 32 RBI. His production also earned him a nod to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

Frazier would subsequently be traded to the San Diego Padres before the 2021 trade deadline.

His other major-league stops include time with the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

Last season, Frazier compiled a .202/.282/.294 line in Kansas City and has managed just a .632 OPS during the previous three seasons.

Right-handed pitcher Elvis Alvarado has been designated for assignment to make room for Frazier on the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh's 40-man roster remains full after the Frazier transaction.