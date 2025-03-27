Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Miami Marlins to kick off their 2025 season

It's Opening Day for the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road in Miami as the team is getting to face the Marlins as they kick off their 2025 season.

The Pirates may not be home to start the season, but the kicking off of the 2025 campaign signals a clean slate and a fresh start.

Last year, the Pirates finished the season with a 76-86 record for the second season in a row.

A more consistent offense could help provide a boost and they'll need to see more from some of their younger players for that to happen.

In addition to the offense needing to do better than it's expected to, the team's pitching needs to live up to its expectations -- which are high, especially for Paul Skenes.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year will be on the mound today for the Pirates and many analysts say he's the Cy Young favorite going into the season.

Skenes will be the youngest Opening Day starter since the late Jose Fernandez, who pitched for the Marlins, did it back in 2014.

The Pirates will be without the services of fellow pitcher Jared Jones to start the season, however.

Jones is expected to start the upcoming season on the injured list as he's dealing with a UCL sprain in his right elbow. He's expected to go six weeks without picking up a baseball and will continue to be evaluated during that time.

First pitch at Marlins Park is set for 4:10 p.m.

After the Pirates' opening series with the Marlins, they'll play the Rays in Tampa before coming back to Pittsburgh to host the New York Yankees for the team's home opener next Friday at PNC Park.