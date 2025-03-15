Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates name Paul Skenes Opening Day starter

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/15)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/15) 03:44

The Pittsburgh Pirates have named pitcher Paul Skenes as the team's Opening Day starter, the Pirates announced on Saturday.

In a video posted to social media, Pirates manager Derek Shelton tells Skenes he will pitch against the Miami Marlins on March 27. 

"Wow," Skenes said in the video. "[I] appreciate it."

Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, burst onto the major-league scene last season, his first in the majors, where the 22-year-old right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts for Pittsburgh in 2024, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Skenes' sudden ascension to superstardom has caught the attention of baseball fans throughout Pittsburgh and beyond.

In January, an 11-year-old collector from California found a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card that the Pirates had been looking for in exchange for 30 years worth of season tickets behind home plate. 

More recently, Skenes was named as a cover athlete for the MLB The Show 25 video game alongside Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz.

The Pirates will visit the Miami Marlins on March 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.