'Believe me, they want to win.' Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown says there's reason for optimism this season

Hope springs eternal for Pittsburgh Pirates fans every spring, but play-by-play broadcaster Greg Brown says there's reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season.

Today will be the second day of practice for the full squad that got together for the first time on Monday, so KDKA's John Shumway went looking for a sign of hope.

Spring training is a new beginning and veteran Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown says there are reasons for optimism this year.

"There's nothing like spring training in Major League Baseball to get it going again," Brown said.

With 162 games ahead, you better believe the 31-year veteran behind the Pirates' microphone is looking for hope.

"The Pirates are going to win this year John," Brown said. "With pitching, starting with the rotation and that bullpen, and there's reason for optimism right there."

Brown says it's the intangibles that can really make a difference.

"The attitude is important, and also listening to what they're saying from top management on down," Brown said. "The word 'win' is being used a lot. They're in win mode now, and I've not heard that since Ben Cherington came on board."

Brown says he has heard the fans' cries about Pirates management caring only about money, not about winning.

"My job is not at stake based on wins and losses," Brown said. "Theirs is, from upper management down, Ben Cherington and Derek Shelton. I mean, it's out there. They have to win this year. So believe me, they want to win."

Brown says health is on the Pirates side, as well.

"Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key to this team and he looks tremendous right now, Brown said. "David Bednar is healthy. Looks great. His attitude is tremendous."

And he says don't underestimate the importance of the presence of newly-acquired Tommy Pham.

"That's a veteran presence who is not afraid to say something and lay the law down in that clubhouse," Brown said. "I think that's extremely important."

Brown says Pham stopped practice cold on Monday when he crushed a ball way out of the park and has potential to be an offensive spark.

Leadership only goes so far, however. Pham needs to deliver at the plate and so does the returning Adam Frazier and of course, Andrew McCutchen. What those players do on the field is crucial to inspiring their teammates to achieve.