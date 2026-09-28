Pittsburgh attorney indicted in Penn State cocaine trafficking case speaks out with lengthy statement

Paul Robinson, the Pittsburgh attorney and father charged in the alleged Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking ring, has spoken out about the case for the first time since being indicted last month.

Robinson, 59, of Churchill, is the managing attorney at a Pittsburgh law firm, and has been charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for trying to conceal evidence in connection with the case where 13 other individuals, all current or former Penn State students, have also been indicted.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson helped hide a safe containing drugs and cash for his son, Thomas Robinson, 24, the alleged co-ringleader in the case.

In a statement released by his attorney Michael DeRiso, Robinson said that his son "obviously made one of the worst decisions while in college 2 years ago, and he knows that more than anyone."

Paul Robinson, a prominent Pittsburgh attorney, has been charged in connection with an alleged cocaine distribution ring that authorities said was operating out of two fraternity houses at Penn State University. CBS News

Robinson said that his son has spent the past two years "digging out of the hole he put himself in" by finishing his degree, seeing counselors and doing things like starting his own business to move forward with his life.

"My only concern is that my family continue to have the strength and support to get through this," the statement said. "I have not lived a perfect life by any means, but the claims and reports about me are not true. I respect the law more than anyone as those that know me I think would say. I tried to do everything right after my son was arrested 2 years ago, and I look forward to telling what actually happened when we have that opportunity."

The younger Robinson is accused of using his status within the Delta Upsilon fraternity to recruit pledges to help with drug trafficking.

Initially arrested in 2024, Thomas Robinson told investigators that he bought large amounts of cocaine from Agostino Abbatiello, who officials have described as the ringleader of the operation.

"After these past 2 years of doing everything right and fully admitting what he did to try to move forward, Tom was re-charged with the same crimes which already had been filed against him, and with even additional crimes from what Tom was honest in telling them he did," the statement said. "His honesty was used against him, and it put him into a now deeper hole, but he still continues to do everything he can to show that his terrible mistake in college is not who he is."

During a preliminary proceeding earlier this month at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, witnesses said that Abbatiello referred to himself as the "Godfather" and was known for flaunting his money.

Paul and Thomas Robinson are both expected to be in court later this week for arraignment proceedings.