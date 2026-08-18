Alleged ringleader of Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking ring surrenders

The alleged ringleader of a cocaine trafficking ring involving two Penn State fraternities surrendered on Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced.

Twenty-four-year-old Agostino Abbatiello of Westbury, New York, was arraigned on several felonies, including multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, Abbatiello was described as "at the very top of the chain" while 23-year-old Thomas Robinson of Churchill was "a rung below that on the ladder." The two made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York for large quantities of cocaine, investigators said.

Prosecutors said pledges at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses would cut and package the cocaine, including some who did it as an "indoctrination" into the frats.

Thirteen people who were Penn State students at or around the time of the alleged drug trafficking ring from 2023 to 2024 were charged. A fourteenth person, Paul Robinson, Thomas Robinson's father, was charged with trying to conceal evidence and obstruct the investigation.

The district judge denied bail for Abbatiello on Tuesday after the attorney general's office said he failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment Monday.

"We are pleased to report that the most significant members of this cocaine-trafficking organization are accounted for, and will have their fair process in court," Sunday said in a news release about Abbatiello's surrender. "These are very serious charges and the next steps will be preliminary hearings."