Penn State frat brother charged in cocaine trafficking ring has law school admission withdrawn

Thomas Robinson, the Penn State fraternity brother who is accused of being a leader of a cocaine trafficking ring, has had his admission to law school withdrawn.

Robinson, 23, of Churchill, has been charged with selling cocaine out of the Delta Upsilon fraternity house at Penn State University.

Fourteen individuals, including Robinson's father Paul, are facing charges in connection with what Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has called a "coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew."

Attorney General Dave Sunday's office said that pledges at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity homes cut and packaged cocaine, including some who did it as an "indoctrination" into the fraternities.

Thomas Robinson can be seen in a photo released by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General

According to Sunday, Agostino Abbatiello was described as "at the very top of the chain" while Thomas Robinson was "a rung below that on the ladder."

A spokesperson for the New England School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, confirmed to KDKA-TV that Robinson had been registered for the upcoming fall semester.

"The individual has not begun studies at New England Law, and their admission to the law school has been withdrawn," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Paul Robinson, a prominent attorney for a Pittsburgh law firm, is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for trying to conceal evidence.

Had the younger Robinson attended the New England School of Law, he would've been following in his father's footsteps.

According to the elder Robinson's profile with Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek and Eck, he earned his law degree from the university in 1992.

Thomas and Paul Robinson, along with other defendants in the cocaine trafficking case, are due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.