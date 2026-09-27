Madonna set to perform at the 2026 VMAs today. Here's what to know and how to watch this year's MTV awards.

Madonna is set to take the stage as a performer at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in over 20 years today as she looks to add to her 20 career wins at the VMAs.

The awards show also brings a milestone for Taylor Swift, who will be given the VMAs' first-ever Artist Director Honors, which organizers said recognizes artists "whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling."

The new accolade guarantees that Swift, who's also nominated in 11 categories, will become the show's most-awarded artist, breaking the tie between her and Beyoncé, who each collected 30 Moon Persons as of 2024. (Neither added to their total in 2025.)

Swift will also be debuting her new "Patient Zero" music video at the VMAs.

Nirvana, meanwhile, will be this year's Video Vanguard Award recipient.

What time do the 2026 VMAs start?

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT, on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Who's hosting the 2026 VMAs?

This year's show is being hosted by Snoop Dogg. The rapper known for hits like "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin and Juice" is no stranger to the VMAs stage, having first performed at the show in 1994 and winning three times during his career.

Snoop Dogg at the 2022 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Where to watch the 2026 VMAs

The VMAs will be airing on CBS television stations (find your local station here) and on MTV. The show will also be streaming on Paramount+.

How to watch the VMAs red carpet

See the stars arrive and check out the best looks from the red carpet in special coverage streaming live on CBS News Los Angeles starting at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT, ahead of the VMAs.

Who are the VMA performers this year?

Along with Madonna's highly anticipated return, the performances at this year's VMAs include a special tribute to Dolly Parton by Kacey Musgraves, who is nominated in the best country category.

Here's a list of the VMA performers announced so far, in alphabetical order:

GENER8ION

Gunna

LISA

Madonna

Kacey Musgraves

RAYE

Shaboozey

Sienna Spiro

Sombr

Teddy Swims

Yung Lean

When Madonna last performed at the VMAs in August 2003, George W. Bush was in the White House, the U.S. was five months into the Iraq War, and Mark Zuckerberg was a few months away from launching what's now known as Facebook.

This year, a performance by the 68-year-old Queen of Pop will open the VMAs. She's up for 13 awards, the most of any nominee of the night. If she sweeps all 13 categories, her career total will go up to 33.

Madonna leads the 2026 nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards and will perform at the VMAs for the first time in over 20 years. Courtesy of Warner Records

LISA, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink and a four-time nominee this year, will be taking the stage to perform her new single "SaWaDiKa." First-time nominees GENER8ION and Swedish rapper Yung Lean, whose song "Storm" is up for four awards, will perform the world premiere of "Storm II."

Singer-songwriter Sombr, nominated in three categories, will join RAYE, whose hit "Where Is My Husband!" is up for song of the year, and Teddy Swims in a tribute performance for George Michael, who died in 2016. The tribute comes nearly 40 years after the release of his first solo album, "Faith."

Country and hip-hop artist Shaboozey will sing "Cowgirl," which received two nominations. He'll also join Gunna for their collaboration "High Noon."

Best new artist nominee Sienna Spiro will also take the stage during the night.

Who are the presenters at the 2026 VMAs?

The presenters announced for the show include:

Alex Warren

Belmont Cameli

Brandon Sklenar

Charli xcx

Ciara Miller

David Corenswet

Ella Bright

Isabel May

Jeff Probst

Rachel Dratch

Teyana Taylor

Troye Sivan

Tyla

Where to access 2026 VMA voting

Fan voting in most categories closed Friday, but fans can still cast ballots for best new artist and song of the summer. Voting for the summer's top tune will be happening on MTV's Instagram Stories until 11 a.m. ET Sunday. Fans can vote for best new artist online even after the show starts.

Where are the 2026 VMAs being held?

The VMAs will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, returning to the West Coast for the first time since 2017. The 7,100-seat theater last hosted the VMAs in 2015, when the venue was known as the Microsoft Theater.

Who were the winners at the 2025 VMAs?

Last year, the VMAs were held at New York's UBS Arena on Long Island. Here's a rundown of the 2025 winners: