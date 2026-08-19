Attorney for dad charged in alleged Penn State cocaine ring defends client: "Innocent until proven guilty"

The attorney representing the father charged in connection with the alleged cocaine trafficking ring at Penn State University says his biggest concern is making sure his client can continue to be an "amazing lawyer."

Prominent Pittsburgh attorney Paul Robinson is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for trying to conceal evidence in the alleged ring involving 13 former or current Penn State students, including his son Thomas Robinson. Paul Robinson is a managing attorney at Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek, and Eck, P.L.L.C., a law firm with an office in Pittsburgh.

Attorney Michael DeRiso of the DeRiso Law Group defended his client in an interview with KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

"The Paul Robinson I know, he's the guy, as busy as he is with all the big cases he handles, he would always find time to be with his family," DeRiso said.

Paul Robinson is accused of hiding a safe containing drugs and cash.

"The allegations are that ... Paul picked up a safe or something like that from Penn State, and the government is alleging he did that to destroy or tamper with evidence," DeRiso said. "I don't know if there was a safe."

Thomas Robinson was arrested in December 2024 on drug manufacturing and delivery charges, among other counts. That arrest is connected to the drug ring involving two fraternities at Penn State that Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday called "coordinated and highly profitable."

Thomas Robinson was busted after authorities got tipped off that he was using Venmo payments for drugs under his name. Authorities said he cooperated with the investigation after he was arrested.

"This whole thing played out two years ago when he got that call from his son to come pick him up because of what happened," DeRiso said. "It's unfortunate that over two years later, Paul has found himself as someone who is in criminal legal trouble based on the allegations against him, which we plan on defending."

DeRiso admits he understands what people may be thinking, but he urges people not to judge until all the facts come out.

"Knowing the Paul I know, knowing any father who would attempt to help their family is one thing, but I struggle to see Paul doing something so reckless," DeRiso said. "If there is some version of the story that isn't so criminal, that's probably the story that is going to come out at some point as we defend this."

Paul Robinson and Thomas Robinson are out on bond. DeRiso said he empathizes with the family and is preparing for the upcoming preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2.

"We intend on challenging their evidence, and we are going to see where this takes us," DeRiso said.

"He is innocent until proven guilty, contrary to certain people in this world," he added. "He is innocent, and until that presumption of innocence goes away, he will continue to practice law."