Grand jury documents reveal operations within alleged Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking ring

Grand jury testimony in the Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking case has revealed new details about how pledges were being used in the operation of the alleged drug ring.

Court documents revealed that Thomas Robinson, one of the alleged ringleaders in the case, is accused of using his status within the Delta Upsilon fraternity to recruit pledges to help with drug trafficking.

Robinson is one of 14 individuals, nearly all former or current Penn State students, who have been charged in connection with the alleged drug dealing operation.

According to the grand jury presentment, Robinson was responsible for all of the cocaine, marijuana, and other prescription drugs that moved through the Delta Upsilon fraternity from late 2023 until he was arrested in December 2024.

The grand jury presentments that were filed with the Centre County Clerk of Courts office revealed that Robinson's drug dealing began with selling marijuana before he met Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader and self-proclaimed "Godfather," who was a brother of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Robinson admitted to the grand jury that he obtained cocaine from Abbatiello "on numerous occasions," detailing six "larger" transactions that occurred in 2024.

Thomas Robinson can be seen in a photo released by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General

Court paperwork revealed that Robinson allegedly had pledges perform a "steady hand test," and if they passed, they were led to a boiler room in the fraternity house, where they retrieved a locker with goggles, masks, gloves, a digital scale, small baggies and dishes, all of which were set up onto a folding table.

The pledges then cut up a white brick of cocaine, which Robinson allegedly placed on the table, as they mixed creatine into the substance, to increase profits.

During preliminary hearing proceedings earlier this month, Abbatiello was released on $250,000 bond following several weeks of being held without bail.

Robinson and Abbatiello, along with other suspects in the case, including Robinson's father, a prominent Pittsburgh attorney, are due back in court in the coming weeks for various proceedings.