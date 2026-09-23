Alleged ringleader in Penn State fraternity cocaine ring case seeking "speedy" trial, court filing shows

The alleged ringleader in the ongoing Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking case has filed a motion in court, requesting that his trial be held before the end of the year.

Agostino Abbatiello, 24, of Westbury, New York, has been charged along with 13 other individuals in connection with a "coordinated" and "highly-profitable" cocaine distribution ring that was operating out of two fraternities at Penn State University.

A motion was filed Tuesday in Centre County on behalf of Abbatiello, who witnesses said flaunted his money and referred to himself as the "Godfather."

In the court filing, attorney Philip M. Masorti wrote that his client intends to waive his formal arraignment that's scheduled for the end of the month and expects to be prepared for a jury trial to begin in December.

"Time is of the essence," the filing read . "The defendant intends to fully exercise and insist upon his constitutional right to a prompt and speedy trial."

Agostino Abbatiello, who is facing charges including possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, arrives to an appearance at Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke

Masorti wrote that the criminal charges, along with the media attention related to the ongoing case, have caused "substantial stress and hardship" on Abbatiello and his family.

"The defendant does not desire, request or intend to cause unnecessary delay," the filing read. "To the contrary, he seeks to have this matter tried before a Centre County jury at the earliest reasonable opportunity consistent with his right to fully and fairly prepare his defense."

As it stands, jury selection is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.

Grand jury testimony that was unsealed last week showed that Thomas Robinson, one of the alleged ringleaders in the case, admitted to using his status within the Delta Upsilon fraternity to recruit pledges to help with drug trafficking.

Robinson admitted to the grand jury that he obtained cocaine from Abbatiello "on numerous occasions," detailing six "larger" transactions that occurred in 2024.

Abbatiello and other defendants in the case appeared before a judge in Centre County earlier this month for preliminary proceedings with additional court matters scheduled for later this month, as well as next month.