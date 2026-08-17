Here's what to know about the massive cocaine trafficking ring at Penn State that had pledges packing drugs

Court records detail the expansive cocaine trafficking ring that snarled two Penn State University fraternities and led to charges against 14 people.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said on Monday that the massive drug operation was at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses, with the cocaine being distributed "mainly" to Penn State students. The drugs were brought to the university in State College from Philadelphia and New York, the state attorney general's office says.

Here's what to know about what the state attorney general's office is calling a "coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew."

Pledges cut and packaged cocaine

The state attorney general's office said pledges at the two off-campus fraternity homes cut and packaged cocaine, including some who did it as an "indoctrination" into the fraternities.

When asked whether hazing charges would be filed, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday declined to answer during a press conference on Monday.

"This goes back to what I mentioned earlier about this is an ongoing investigation," he said. "We're here today to discuss the 14 defendants and specifically the drug charges that were filed against them."

Penn State's "largest dealer"

Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, former Penn State students, were allegedly the main suppliers of the drug ring, traveling regularly to Philadelphia and New York for the cocaine. The state attorney general's office describes them as "senior members of the fraternities."

"Multiple witnesses who testified in front of the grand jury referred to Abbatiello as the largest dealer of cocaine for Penn State University students," Sunday said.

According to Sunday, Abbatiello was described as "at the very top of the chain" while Robinson was "a rung below that on the ladder."

"Just because you're at college and you're making money and you think that this is something you can get away with, it's not," Sunday said on Monday. "It's extremely serious."

Sunday said that the cocaine was not sold to strangers or the general public. The drug deals allegedly happened at frat houses or social events.

"The actual drug dealing was largely from friend to friend, fraternity brother to fraternity brother, acquaintance to acquaintance," he said.

According to the grand jury findings, a confidential informant bought cocaine at Delta Upsilon six times between September 2024 and December 2024, leading to Robinson's arrest. He then allegedly told officers Abbatiello was his source for the cocaine, according to the grand jury findings.

One person, according to the grand jury's findings, believes he paid Abbatiello more than $50,000 for drugs.

Penn State students charged

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, 13 of the people charged were Penn State students at or around the time of the drug trafficking ring, which ran from 2023 to 2024.

Robert Zanolla, Mohammed Hurabi, Lars Zeepvat, Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price, Charles Wiseman, Abbatiello and Robinson face various charges from misdemeanors to felonies. The charges were filed on Monday.

Paul Robinson, the father of a student, is alleged to have tried to conceal evidence and obstruct the investigation.

University responds

In a press release on Monday, the university said Delta Upsilon was placed on interim suspension while the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response investigates. It also said Sigma Chi is not recognized by Penn State and operates outside of the university's support and oversight.

"We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students," said Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs, in the press release.