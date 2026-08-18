Dad charged in alleged Penn State cocaine ring is managing attorney in Pittsburgh

The father charged in connection with the alleged cocaine trafficking ring based out of two fraternities at Penn State University is a managing attorney at a law firm in Pittsburgh.

Paul Robinson, an attorney at Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek, and Eck, P.L.L.C., is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for trying to conceal evidence. He is the father of Thomas Robinson, who investigators said was one of the leaders of the drug trafficking ring involving the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities. The other alleged leader, Agostino Abbatiello, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said the cocaine was cut and packaged at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi houses. It was then allegedly distributed mostly to other students at the university. The state attorney general's office said pledges cut and packaged the cocaine.

Fourteen people were charged on Monday, with Paul Robinson being the only nonstudent to face charges. He is accused of hiding a safe containing drugs and cash.

In a statement on Tuesday, the law firm told KDKA-TV that it is aware of the charges against Paul Robinson.

"The allegations concern Mr. Robinson individually and do not involve the Firm, its clients, or the legal services provided by the Firm," the statement went on to say. "The Firm is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the matter. Because the criminal proceeding is ongoing, the Firm will not comment on the substance of the allegations or speculate regarding the evidence."

Thomas Robinson is currently in the middle of an open case from December 2024 out of Centre County. He is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

KDKA-TV reached out to Penn State about his student status, with a spokesperson saying they can only share that he was last enrolled at Penn State in spring of 2025. KDKA-TV went to the Robinson's home on Tuesday, but was told they have no comment.

KDKA-TV reached out to Thomas Robinson's attorney regarding the case out of Centre County but did not hear back by Tuesday afternoon.