Penn State frat brothers charged with running cocaine trafficking ring

Two Penn State University fraternities are at the center of a cocaine trafficking ring bust, leading to charges against 14 people, authorities announced on Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the cocaine was cut and packaged primarily at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses before it was distributed, mostly to other Penn State students.

The attorney general's office said two members of the organization, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, were the main suppliers, making regular trips from Philadelphia and New York for "large quantities" of cocaine.

Thirteen of the people charged were Penn State students at or around the time of the alleged drug trafficking ring from around 2023 to 2024, prosecutors said. The 14th defendant, the father of a student, is accused of trying to conceal evidence and obstruct the investigation.

"This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

In a statement, Penn State said Delta Upsilon will be placed on interim suspension. Penn State said it doesn't recognize Sigma Chi as an organization, and it operates outside of the university's oversight.

Agostino Abbatiello, Thomas Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat are facing several felony charges, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Robert Zanolla is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price and Charles Wiseman are charged with misdemeanors.

Paul Robinson is charged with felony tampering and hindering apprehension for trying to conceal evidence.