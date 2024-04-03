Flood risks intensifying throughout Pittsburgh area amid heavy downpours, rain showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Numerous areas throughout the Pittsburgh region are facing flooding risks amid continued heavy overnight rain after a flood warning was issued for all of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

After a break from the rain on Tuesday afternoon, heavy downpours picked back in the evening and overnight, bringing flood risks back to the forefront of concern. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for all of the Pittsburgh area through 3:45 p.m. today.

The warning includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, southern Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Ohio River expected to reach flood stage today

The Mon Wharf will be closed until further notice and people parked there have already been asked to remove their vehicles.

PennDOT announced that the 10th Street Bypass in Downtown Pittsburgh has closed due to anticipated flooding.

The National Weather Service says they expect the river to crest at nearly 27' around midnight tonight.

When the river reaches 22', the 10th St. Bypass floods. At 24', the area surrounding the Point State Park fountain begins to flood and when it reaches 25', the 'Bathtub' portion of the Parkway East begins to flood.

PennDOT says that they expect to close that section of the interstate around 10 a.m. today.

An already-flooded area now facing more flood concerns

Numerous roadways throughout the area have been closed due to rising waters and landslides.

5th Avenue near the intersection of Lincoln Way in McKeesport appeared more like a stream as KDKA's overnight unit witnessed flooding along the roadway.

5th Avenue in McKeesport became flooded overnight near the intersection with Lincoln Way as heavy rains inundated the Pittsburgh region. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Crews also blocked off access to the Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport, an area that frequently floods during heavy rain events.

Crews blocked off access to the Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport after heavy rains flooded the Pittsburgh area overnight. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

On Tuesday, Water Street in Brownsville lived up to its name with people still pumping out water with several inches in their basements. Just across the river, in East Bethlehem Township, a van was engulfed by flood waters. Crews had to use front loaders to get debris off the road to make it passable.

