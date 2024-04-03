An additional 1-2 inches of rain expected in the Pittsburgh area after record-setting rainfall on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - What a day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The rain started early. After another afternoon break it also showed up late. By the end of the day Pittsburgh had seen 2.68" of rain. The old record of 1.44" of rain (2007) was broken by noon yesterday.

The rain continued late. While we didn't see a widespread severe weather outbreak, we did see several severe storms rolling through during the overnight hours with wind speeds being the biggest issue.

Record-setting rain totals in our area KDKA Weather Center

In Pittsburgh, the 3-day rain total from this event is 3.47". Another part of Pittsburgh is reporting 4.73 inches of rain over the last 72 hours. Irwin in Westmoreland county has a report of 5.75". That appears to be the highest total so far locally.

An additional 1"-2" of rain is expected today with almost all of it happening before noon.

We have already seen highs today with temps in the 40s this afternoon. Drizzle to showers are expected late this afternoon into the evening.

Conditions throughout the day today - April 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The upper low that has been the reason behind our weather pattern rolls by Thursday and Friday. This will keep temperatures a good 10-15 degrees below 'normal' for Thursday and Friday. Friday's Pirates game may see snow flurries along with overcast skies. Saturday will be warmer but I still have highs in the upper 40s.

I have us hitting the mid to low 50s on Sunday with Monday seeing a high of 64°.

When it comes to Monday's solar eclipse, I am hopeful that partly cloudy skies will allow for viewing no matter where you choose to view it. It's almost certain there will be clouds around.

The question at this point is how much of a percentage cloud cover will be and do you get that unfortunate renegade cloud covering up the sun for the 3.5 - 4 minutes when the eclipse is at its peak?

7-day forecast: April 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!