Extreme cold warning issued for Pittsburgh area following historic snowfall, winter storm

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Pittsburgh area following historic snowfall in the region from a massive winter storm system that moved through western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued the extreme cold warning late Sunday night.

The warning takes effect at 7 p.m. on Monday and will remain in place through 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The warning area includes parts of eastern Ohio, all of western Pennsylvania, and parts of northern West Virginia.

Wind chills in the area could fall as low as 25 below zero in the coming days, according to the warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning added that places in the higher elevations of Pennsylvania and West Virginia could reach as low as 30 below zero.

"The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS said.

The National Weather Service recommends dressing in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside during the period of extreme cold.

People are also recommended to wrap or drain their pipes or drip their faucets to prevent them from freezing.