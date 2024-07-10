Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth more than $2 million sold in Westmoreland County

Armstrong County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket, but the victory is bittersweet

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County has won more than $2.3 million in prizes after having the winning Match 6 ticket.

The Match 6 ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers which were 14-30-41-44-46-48 netting a jackpot of $2,340,000.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on 2000 Penny Lane Drive in Jeannette. As a prize, the Giant Eagle will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket at their location.

The winner of the $2.3 million Match 6 jackpot now has one year to claim their prize.

Pittsburgh area prizes

This is the fifth million-dollar lottery prize won in our area so far this year.

To start the year, two winners in the Pittsburgh area won $1 million dollars in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6.

Just days later in Murrysville, a man won a nearly $2 million jackpot playing the Cash 5 at the Shop 'n Save on William Penn Highway.

Late in February, a 26-year-old lottery player in Butler County who won the $1 million New Year's Millionaire Raffle was presented with a commemorative check celebrating his win.

Finally, two scratch-off tickets sold in Allegheny County within just days of one another won $3 million and $5 million, respectively.

A bittersweet victory

Back in June, KDKA interviewed a lottery winner who took home a $1 million prize in Freeport.

For Karen Coffman, it was a bittersweet victory as just two weeks after her victory, her husband died from a brain tumor.

"Throughout the years, I kept telling him, 'You watch, one of these days, I am going to hit the million,'" Coffman said. "You watch and see, and he would just laugh at me and say, 'Yeah, right.' And I was like, 'Come on, with my luck. You know I am going to hit.' And then whenever I hit, I said to him, I said, 'Rob, you can go ahead and go. You don't have to worry. I'll be ok.'"