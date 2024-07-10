Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth more than $2 million sold in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Armstrong County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket, but the victory is bittersweet
Armstrong County woman wins $1 million from lottery ticket, but the victory is bittersweet 01:45

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Westmoreland County has won more than $2.3 million in prizes after having the winning Match 6 ticket. 

The Match 6 ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers which were 14-30-41-44-46-48 netting a jackpot of $2,340,000. 

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on 2000 Penny Lane Drive in Jeannette. As a prize, the Giant Eagle will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket at their location. 

The winner of the $2.3 million Match 6 jackpot now has one year to claim their prize. 

Pittsburgh area prizes

This is the fifth million-dollar lottery prize won in our area so far this year. 

To start the year, two winners in the Pittsburgh area won $1 million dollars in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 6

Just days later in Murrysville, a man won a nearly $2 million jackpot playing the Cash 5 at the Shop 'n Save on William Penn Highway. 

Late in February, a 26-year-old lottery player in Butler County who won the $1 million New Year's Millionaire Raffle was presented with a commemorative check celebrating his win

Finally, two scratch-off tickets sold in Allegheny County within just days of one another won $3 million and $5 million, respectively. 

A bittersweet victory

Back in June, KDKA interviewed a lottery winner who took home a $1 million prize in Freeport. 

For Karen Coffman, it was a bittersweet victory as just two weeks after her victory, her husband died from a brain tumor

"Throughout the years, I kept telling him, 'You watch, one of these days, I am going to hit the million,'" Coffman said.  "You watch and see, and he would just laugh at me and say, 'Yeah, right.' And I was like, 'Come on, with my luck. You know I am going to hit.' And then whenever I hit, I said to him, I said, 'Rob, you can go ahead and go. You don't have to worry. I'll be ok.'"

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.