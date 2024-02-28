Pennsylvania Lottery presents Butler County million-dollar winner with commemorative check

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Today was check presentation day for one lucky lotto winner in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery was on hand to present 26-year-old Jake Parkinson with a $1 million commemorative check after his winning of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

"I played the Raffle before a few years back. I figured I'd give it a shot," said Parkinson. "It was a few days after the drawing when I went to that Sheetz and saw a sign that read $1 million Raffle ticket sold here. I remembered I bought one there and figured to check."

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz on New Castle Road in Butler and they will get a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

According to Parkinson, after checking on the app, he realized his life was about to change.

I went to the website and checked the numbers -I had a big smile on my face when I saw I won," he said.

As for his family? They too were in disbelief.

"They thought it wasn't real," he said. "I plan to pay off my house and I look forward to investing. This is truly life-changing."

Meanwhile, Sheetz has been a bit of a go-to destination for lottery winnings this year.

"It is always exciting to celebrate a big lottery win and, so far this year, customers at Sheetz have won more than $4 million in cash prizes," said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner. "I know that our team in Butler joins us in congratulating Jake on his big win and we all wish him the best of luck in the future – and hope he continues to stop into the store often."

Parkinson was one of four $1 million winners in the January 6 drawing.