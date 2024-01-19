Pittsburgh-area man hits $1.8 million Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who bought a lottery ticket at a grocery store in Westmoreland County on New Year's Eve is starting off 2024 a lot richer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery on Friday presented Dennis O'Neill of Allegheny County with a commemorative check to celebrate his $1.8 million win. O'Neill hit the jackpot on a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket he bought at the Shop 'n Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

"We're just really happy to celebrate with friends, family and loved ones. It's awesome that I get to share this with my best friend and loving wife," O'Neill said.

Dennis O'Neill of Allegheny County was presented with a commemorative check after he hit a $1.8 million jackpot on a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket. (Photo: KDKA)

The ticket he bought matched all five balls drawn on Dec. 31: 4-10-23-34-43. The Shop 'n Save also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Even with the big win, the 55-year-old highway foreman said he plans to continue working for another four years before he retires.

More than 32,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in that drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.

In November, someone who bought a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket in Fayette County split the record-high jackpot of $3.2 million with another ticket bought in Schuylkill County. The previous record for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was $3 million in 2022. A lucky winner in Montgomery County took home that prize.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running jackpot game, launching in 1992. It relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash in 2021. There are nightly drawings with an additional chance to win $2 or $6.