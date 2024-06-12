Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off player in Gibsonia wins $5 million jackpot

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - A local lottery player is now $5 million richer thanks to a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner. 

One player in Gibsonia won a $5 million jackpot by playing the MONOPOLY Own It All scratch-off game at the Shop 'n Save on William Flynn Highway. 

The scratch-off game is a $50 game that can net jackpot prizes of up to $5 million. 

After selling the winning ticket, the Shop 'n Save location will get a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

This winner comes just days after another scratch-off ticket winner in Natrona Heights won a $3 million prize

All lottery prizes worth more than $5,000 are subject to withholdings and the Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning both the lottery and the retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the end-sale date. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 11:38 AM EDT

