Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County recently sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket.

The lucky winner earned the prize on the $160 Million Cash Blowout scratch-off game.

The BP location at 1717 Freeport Road in Natrona Heights will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds residents that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted on the lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pa. Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 11:47 AM EDT

