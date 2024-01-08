3 lottery tickets worth $1 million sold in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people who bought Pennsylvania Lottery raffle tickets in the Pittsburgh area are starting 2024 off a lot richer.

The four $1 million top-prize tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 6 were sold in Allegheny, Butler and Philadelphia counties.

The tickets in the Pittsburgh area were sold at the Sheetz on New Castle Road in Butler, the 7-Eleven on Greentree Road in Green Tree and the BJ's Wholesale Club on Northway Drive in Ross Township. Those stores each get $5,000 bonuses for selling the winning tickets.

Four people also won $100,000, but none of the tickets were sold in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7 and Jan. 6.

Prizes have to be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Millionaire Raffle winners have a year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. If you're the lucky winner, the Pennsylvania Lottery says to immediately sign your winning ticket and present it at any Pennsylvania Lottery area office.

Saturday was also a lucky day for someone who bought a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket at the GetGo on Butler Street in Pittsburgh. That ticket matched all five balls drawn -- 12-22-26-30-32 -- to win the jackpot of $415,000. That GetGo gets a $5,000 bonus for selling that ticket. That winner should contact the nearest lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.