Lawmaker says Penn State branch campuses are critical to education

Twelve of Penn State University's 19 branch campuses, including each one in Southwestern Pennsylvania, are potentially on the chopping block.

The vote to determine their fate has been delayed until mid-May, but students are fighting to change minds before it's too late.

Students at Penn State New Kensington reacted to the news on Friday. It's a fight against tough finances and declining enrollment, challenges being felt across the entire Penn State system.

"That's what it's about. The power of the local campus. The power of keeping the students here, keeping them in Pennsylvania. It just can't be overstated how important the branch campuses are," state Rep. Jill Cooper said on Friday.

Cooper says these campuses aren't just convenient, they're critical. They serve rural communities, offer affordable education and allow students to stay close to home.

And students agree. Many say losing accessibility could mean losing college altogether.

"I know there's a lot of people that need schools like this, and specifically this one. But the other branch campuses as well. They're not going to be able to get a college education. A lot of people like coming here because it's affordable, even if it's for only half their tenure," freshman Zaine Iusi said.

For many students, staying local means more than saving on tuition. It also means keeping jobs, supporting their families, avoiding rent and staying out of long-term debt.

"It would be over twice as much money to go there. I can't afford that for four years. The government assistance is there, but it's nowhere where it should be," said Iusi.

Students and lawmakers alike say they're frustrated not just by the financial reality, but by how quickly the potential closures came about.

"I felt that it was too fast. I feel that there's a way that you can make a decision that people can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Rep. Cooper said.

The final decision on which campuses may close is expected in mid-May and will come from Penn State's Board of Trustees.